timely topic | legislator’s OPINION column about “eliminating property taxes”

Because the topic of property taxes is such a “hot topic,” we thought we’d share State Representative Frank Ryan‘s (Lebanon County Republican legislator) opinion column in today’s Lebanon Daily News.rep ryan column

A post at his facebook page is a reminder that “just because a government entity may have a surplus, it doesn’t have to spend it.”

“Maryland fiscal board reports $1 billion in unspent revenue, but warns of possible recession.” – The Baltimore Sun

And here’s the Representative’s Financial Rescue Plan.

