Monday’s news items – the last day of 2018 [tax slackers; Noles: most valuable IGGLE; rainy New Year’s Eve celebrations] – 12/31/2018

It’s Nick Noles | Why are the Iggles even thinking Wentz? – Philly.com

Wise decision in this town of 1,000 residents | “Rejected Comcast and built its own broadband network.” – Boston.com

“A sizable portion of this project would be taxable.” | Extract from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. The letter writer asks people to accept that the former Saint Joseph Hospital accept the closing and take some solace because the new occupant(s) of the space will be contributing by paying taxes. That may be the case when the borough of Columbia rents space to a supposed new occupant at the Front Street former fire station.

Map of Tax Exempt properties is from this 2014 Lancaster Online article.

In lieu of taxes | “The immediate impact is halving but UPMC Pinnacle Lititz is at least being a good-gesture citizen by promising ‘in lieu of taxes’ contributions. Wouldn’t it be great if Columbia’s not-for-profits would be making ‘in-lieu-of-taxes’ payments to support Columbia’s revenue stream? Especially those clubs masquerading as not-for-profits and competing with for profit and tax paying business endeavors.” from a Columbia news, views & reviews post, July 2, 2018.

How many of Columbia’s non-profits make “in-lieu-of” payments to the Borough for public services? | These four contributed a total of $12,150 in 2015. That means nearly 100 others did not pay for services.

Tiny Town | New Year’s Eve with a glow in the dark party – FOX43-TV

Distancing | “Women in military, female veterans shifting from GOP” – WITF

Damp New Year’s Eve celebrations | “Rain before 10 pm, then showers, mainly between 10 pm and 1 am. Temperature rising to around 57 by 2 am.” – National Weather Service

Grand vision | “The pull of progress will prove stronger than the toxicity of hyperpartisanship, that shared purpose will win out over divisive rhetoric, that unity will overcome prejudice, that hope will triumph over fear.” These words are taken from this column written by newly elected US Representative Susan Wild. Wild represents the Lehigh Valley.

Techno-terror blurs reality | “Fake-porn videos are being weaponized to harass and humiliate women” [watch the video; it’s scary] – The Washington Post