Wednesday’s news items [meetings: when?; cat fight; Herbalife scheme; farm show & more] – 1/2/2018

Happy Cats | Wildcats capture Citrus – The Lexington Herald-Leader

The other view | Can’t complete comback | The Daily Collegian

Setting your calendar? | Then you probably want to use the one posted at Columbia Spy rather than the one posted at the Borough Website? Just cannot wait for that promised new Borough Website.

Herbalife | John Oliver: It’s a “pyramid-shaped” scheme

Job fair tomorrow | 500 open positions – Lancaster Online

Health care: nation’s largest employer | But what kind of jobs? – Kaiser Health News

“Medicaid Covers All That? | It’s The Backstop Of America’s Ailing Health System” – Kaiser Health News

Do walls work? | Didn’t in China – GB Times

Maginot: another wall concept | Built for one era; failed in another – Business Insider

Berlin’s wall | Another “built for one era; failure in another” – History.com

Just days away | The 103rd PA Farm Show, January 5-12, 2019