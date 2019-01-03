Thursday’s news items [back to the future; November’s restaurant inspections in Columbia; police reports & more] – 1/3/2019

Back to the future | “In 2009, Microsoft released a promotional video predicting what daily technology consumers would be using in the next decade. With 2019 just around the corner, it’s time to take a look at how the tech company’s predictions stack up today.”

Familiar ring? | Here’s a line from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “I’m too taxed to improve my property to sell it and get out. So I’ll stay where I am and continue to unwillingly fund our elected officials’ frivolous projects.”

“A chance to talk about dying | Another Death Cafe comes to Lancaster County” – Lancaster Online

Columbia Police Department reports | Fraud, burglary, DUI & Harrassment

OK in Lancaster | Not in West Hempfield Township; “small amount of marijuana” gets this Columbia woman arrested – West Hempfield Township facebook page

Read them | Columbia’s November ‘FOOD FACILITY INSPECTION REPORTS for:

Andy’s Market, Cherry Street

Black Olive Family Restaurant

Bully’s Restaurant

Burger King

Columbia Borough Social Club

Columbia Church of God

Columbia Fraternal Association, North Third Street

Columbia Mart

Columbia Sunoco / Subway

Dairy Queen

Dominoes (sic) Pizza (advised a re inspection is needed “immediately” and some items “at your earliest convenience.”) NOTE: Greg Sahd’s listed as the Borough Manager on the follow up letter.

(Columbia) Elks # 1074

Hinkle’s

Keagy’s Produce

Pizza Hut

Rising Sun Nutrition

Rosie’s (sic) Deli

St. John Herr Estate

Rape | At Camp Furnace Hills see photos of the land rape

Good Bye | The Captain & Tenille’s “captain” – Variety

“This might be the worst song ever written” says one commenter.