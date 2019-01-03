Thursday’s news items [back to the future; November’s restaurant inspections in Columbia; police reports & more] – 1/3/2019

Back to the future | “In 2009, Microsoft released a promotional video predicting what daily technology consumers would be using in the next decade. With 2019 just around the corner, it’s time to take a look at how the tech company’s predictions stack up today.”
Familiar ring? | Here’s a line from a letter-to-the-editor in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “I’m too taxed to improve my property to sell it and get out. So I’ll stay where I am and continue to unwillingly fund our elected officials’ frivolous projects.”
“A chance to talk about dying | Another Death Cafe comes to Lancaster County” – Lancaster Online
Columbia Police Department reports | Fraud, burglary, DUI & Harrassment
OK in Lancaster | Not in West Hempfield Township; “small amount of marijuana” gets this Columbia woman arrested – West Hempfield Township facebook page
Read them | Columbia’s November ‘FOOD FACILITY INSPECTION REPORTS for:
- Andy’s Market, Cherry Street
- Black Olive Family Restaurant
- Bully’s Restaurant
- Burger King
- Columbia Borough Social Club
- Columbia Church of God
- Columbia Fraternal Association, North Third Street
- Columbia Mart
- Columbia Sunoco / Subway
- Dairy Queen
- Dominoes (sic) Pizza (advised a re inspection is needed “immediately” and some items “at your earliest convenience.”) NOTE: Greg Sahd’s listed as the Borough Manager on the follow up letter.
- (Columbia) Elks # 1074
- Hinkle’s
- Keagy’s Produce
- Pizza Hut
- Rising Sun Nutrition
- Rosie’s (sic) Deli
- St. John Herr Estate
Rape | At Camp Furnace Hills see photos of the land rape
Good Bye | The Captain & Tenille’s “captain” – Variety
“This might be the worst song ever written” says one commenter.