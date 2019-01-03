More Thursday news items, part 2 [borough’s meeting calendar; the flu; school board meeting agenda; knitters & more] – 1/3/2018

And there you have it | The answer to the question we asked yesterday is now posted at the Borough Website.
Older & out of touch | The US Congress – The Washington Post
and we elect these people?
Thursday’s agenda | School District Committee of the Whole meeting
You can’t make this stuff up! | Well. maybe one guy can: The DIC. – The Washington Post
“Flu declared widespread in Pa.| death count doubles” – Penn Live
History repeats? | “H1N1, the same strain that killed over 50 million in the late 1910s, is back. Will another pandemic happen?” – Salon
Not in a hurry | “Survey: Millennial renters in no hurry to buy homes” – The Morning Call
One of the worst | about one of the worst – The Boston Globe
Tesla tanking? | may be – The New York Times