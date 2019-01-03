17512 Columbia

More Thursday news items, part 2 [borough’s meeting calendar; the flu; school board meeting agenda; knitters & more] – 1/3/2018

calendar updateAnd there you have it | The answer to the question we asked yesterday is now posted at the Borough Website.

Older & out of touch | The US Congress The Washington Post

and we elect these people?

Thursday’s agenda | School District Committee of the Whole meeting 

You can’t make this stuff up! | Well. maybe one guy can: The DIC. – The Washington Post

3-knitting

“Flu declared widespread in Pa.| death count doubles”Penn Live

History repeats? | “H1N1, the same strain that killed over 50 million in the late 1910s, is back. Will another pandemic happen?”Salon

Not in a hurry | “Survey: Millennial renters in no hurry to buy homes”The Morning Call

One of the worst | about one of the worstThe Boston Globe

Tesla tanking? | may beThe New York Times

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s