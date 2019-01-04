Friday’s news items [tied for first; December’s food facility inspections; corporate welfare & more] – 1/4/2019

“Are you teaching your children to think critically? | Few parents do.” – OZY

Wa-h-h-h. | I want my tax abatement “corporate welfare.” – Lancaster Online

LIPNews asks | “Should taxpayers pay for Marriott Hotel rooms?” – LIP News

“Hey, what’s up? I’m Matt.” | Bears had questions about Nagy; they’ve been answered – The Chicago Tribune

Tied for first | Columbia’s boys’ basket ball team is getting looks – Lancaster Online

What happens | when school board and municipal elected public servants collude? – WFMZ69-TV

Read them | Columbia’s December ‘FOOD FACILITY INSPECTION REPORTS for:

717 Social Club

American Legion

AMVETS Post 153

Chickies Rock Lodge

CHS Gym Concession

Columbia Presbyterian Church

Rocky’s BBQ & Food Truck

Salome United Methodist Church

Smith’s Hotel

The Spot

St. John’s Lutheran Church

Stover’s News Stand

Sunrise Day Care

Taco’s To Go

Union Station Grill

Verona Pizza

VFW Red Rose Post 2435

Windy Lindy’s Olde Columbia Pretzel Haus

Look alike inspections | Notice how all Columbia’s home-made food serving inspections tend to look the same? Below is a recent inspection form (for the Mountville VFW) that the state’s Department of Agriculture uses for all other food serving establishment inspections. And these forms are online so all Customers every where can see the outcomes.

Sheriff sales listing | Only five Columbia properties on the list

“What can’t be cured must be endured” | From an opinion column, “Can we afford to impeach Trump?” – LIP News

Benefits of a “hold-it-in-your-hands” newspaper | We continue to extol the advantages of a traditional newspaper format. While we subscribe to 10 on line newspapers from around the nation and internationally, we do subscribe to LNP – Always Lancaster, too. Many days we don’t open that version until much later in the day or evening. Reading a newspaper the “old-fashioned” way, we find, let’s us become more curious and engaged in the newspaper. We find items of interest that we missed in the on line version. For instance, we found this in the municipal briefs of yesterday’s LNP – Always Lancaster: At the December council meeting in Elizabethtown, “Council members voted unanimously to approve a real estate tax rate of 4.4 mills for 2019, up from 4.3 mills in 2018. The rate means that for every $100,000 of assessed value, a homeowner will be billed $440 in property taxes. They also voted unanimously to approve an agreement with Columbia Borough in which Columbia will accept yard waste from Elizabethtown and compost it. Under the new agreement, Elizabethtown residents will be able to get yard waste picked up year round every two weeks.”

Rental housing | a national trend? – MarketPlace.org [A two minute audio report]