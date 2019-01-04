news from other places & sources about other events – 1/4/2018

Going further down a dark path | “US halts cooperation with UN on potential human rights violations” – The Guardian

Life in other despotic nations | Human rights do not exist – The Guardian

OPINION | “Celibacy isn’t the cause of the church sex-abuse crisis; the priesthood is” – The Boston Globe

Pioneer | Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher dies at 87 – Reuters

Dispute | NH town manager doesn’t like restaurant’s name; says “it’s intended to sound like profanity” – The Boston Globe

“Attention, ‘snowflakes’ and ‘me me me millennials’ | The British Army wants you” – The Washington Post

Another underestimated savior | LA Rams general manager – The Los Angeles Times

Can it get worse? | For him, yes! is this opinion. – The Los Angeles Times

“A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier in October during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school in the town of as-Sawiyah, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.”

Awesome photos | “2018 in pictures: Striking photojournalism from around the world” – BBC