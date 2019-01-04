news from other places & sources about other events – 1/4/2018

Going further down a dark path | “US halts cooperation with UN on potential human rights violations” – The Guardian
Life in other despotic nations | Human rights do not exist – The Guardian
OPINION | “Celibacy isn’t the cause of the church sex-abuse crisis; the priesthood is” – The Boston Globe
Pioneer | Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher dies at 87 – Reuters
Dispute | NH town manager doesn’t like restaurant’s name; says “it’s intended to sound like profanity” – The Boston Globe
“Attention, ‘snowflakes’ and ‘me me me millennials’ | The British Army wants you” – The Washington Post
Another underestimated savior | LA Rams general manager – The Los Angeles Times
Can it get worse? | For him, yes! is this opinion. – The Los Angeles Times
Awesome photos | “2018 in pictures: Striking photojournalism from around the world” – BBC
One comment
Lots of articles writing off President Trump in 2019. Probably by the same folks who said he would be done in the primaries by Labor Day.