Saturday’s news items [Columbia’s page one; lessons learned & not learned; Speak English & much more] – 1/5/2019

Uh, oh! | “In a Shutdown, IRS Will Take Your Money, but Give No Refunds” – The Wall Street Journal

But | “Vice president, hundreds of Trump appointees to get pay raises during government shutdown” – Penn Live

Columbia River Park is page one story| Here are a few extracts from the article you can read when you pick up a copy of today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:

“A 700-person amphitheater, pavilion, an expanded pier, a playground and more may be on its way to Columbia River Park as part of the borough’s ongoing revitalization plan.” Mayor Leo Lutz:“So many times we hear from residents, ‘We don’t have stuff to do in Columbia,’ and we’re trying to give them that.”

Communication progress | Columbia’s Police Department’s listings in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s POLICE LOG reflects the progress that’s taken place over the past five years.

Unprepared and overwhelmed | All the written plans and the drills fall to the floor when the incident happens and the plans and exercises’ “lessons learned” fail. This newspaper article, “Two decades after Columbine and five years after Sandy Hook, educators and police still weren’t ready for Parkland,” has some blistering details.

And the school board tried to cover up the school’s culpability.

Most important document | The “after action report” is crucial following all emergency exercises and “real incidents” – it has to be comprehensive, objective and institutionalized into the culture — or the next incident will be rife with “should have done” lessons not-learned and … casualties.

When “ugly” gets noticed | In the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting report to the governor and the Broward County Task Force after-action report are where the incident plans and responses are analyzed, assessed and documented. Here’s where recommendations are made. Here’s where blame is noticed.

It’s the small things that count| Once upon a time Rudy Giuliani made sense when he said, “If you want to change big things, you pay attention to small things.” This (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Sun-Sentinel article points out that the most expensive deterrents and anti-intrusion expenditures accomplishes nothing unless the t’s are crossed and the i’s dotted.

Yes! | “Speak English!” is the theme of a Cal Thomas column. In the column, he asks, “What’s the point of speaking English if it can’t be properly spoken and understood?” And we hasten to add “spelled.” Yet we keep trying to blame immigrants for not speaking English.

Our take | ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Which is, “a person shrugging their shoulders to indicate a lack of knowledge about a particular topic, or a lack of care about the result of a situation.” Stated another way, WTF or SMH.

H-m-m-m, what’s this? | This Penn Live article caught our attention: “PennLive Opinion Editor John Micek is leaving.” Why? Because he’s joining a new news organization, The Newsroom. The Penn Live article identifies The Newsroom as “a politically progressive non-profit organization that has launched similar news groups in nine other states.” H-m–m-m, we wonder what that means … exactly. Who or what is the money behind the “politically progressive non-profit organization”? According to its Website, it’s The Hopewell Fund. Turns out another person’s already asked the questions we have: “What The Hell Is The Hopewell Fund? We’re always suspicious — and curious — about agendas when someone’s funding any media source. We’ll keep watching for The Newsroom to start out in Pennsylvania.

Here’s the IRS Form 990 | 2016

A “makes sense” idea | At Lancaster’s Universalist Church, Open Table Discussion Group: “The first Saturday in January we will hold a discussion session on ‘The Church and Politics’ with several religious leaders participating followed by a pot luck meal.” Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster, 538 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster. 4:30 to 8:30 pm.