Saturday’s news items [Columbia’s page one; lessons learned & not learned; Speak English & much more] – 1/5/2019

Uh, oh! | “In a Shutdown, IRS Will Take Your Money, but Give No Refunds” – The Wall Street Journal
But | “Vice president, hundreds of Trump appointees to get pay raises during government shutdown” – Penn Live
Columbia River Park is page one story| Here are a few extracts from the article you can read when you pick up a copy of today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:
“A 700-person amphitheater, pavilion, an expanded pier, a playground and more may be on its way to Columbia River Park as part of the borough’s ongoing revitalization plan.”
Mayor Leo Lutz:“So many times we hear from residents, ‘We don’t have stuff to do in Columbia,’ and we’re trying to give them that.”
Communication progress | Columbia’s Police Department’s listings in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s POLICE LOG reflects the progress that’s taken place over the past five years.
Unprepared and overwhelmed | All the written plans and the drills fall to the floor when the incident happens and the plans and exercises’ “lessons learned” fail. This newspaper article, “Two decades after Columbine and five years after Sandy Hook, educators and police still weren’t ready for Parkland,” has some blistering details.
And the school board tried to cover up the school’s culpability.
Most important document | The “after action report” is crucial following all emergency exercises and “real incidents” – it has to be comprehensive, objective and institutionalized into the culture — or the next incident will be rife with “should have done” lessons not-learned and … casualties.
When “ugly” gets noticed | In the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting report to the governor and the Broward County Task Force after-action report are where the incident plans and responses are analyzed, assessed and documented. Here’s where recommendations are made. Here’s where blame is noticed.
It’s the small things that count| Once upon a time Rudy Giuliani made sense when he said, “If you want to change big things, you pay attention to small things.” This (Fort Lauderdale, FL) Sun-Sentinel article points out that the most expensive deterrents and anti-intrusion expenditures accomplishes nothing unless the t’s are crossed and the i’s dotted.
Yes! | “Speak English!” is the theme of a Cal Thomas column. In the column, he asks, “What’s the point of speaking English if it can’t be properly spoken and understood?” And we hasten to add “spelled.” Yet we keep trying to blame immigrants for not speaking English.
Our take | ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Which is, “a person shrugging their shoulders to indicate a lack of knowledge about a particular topic, or a lack of care about the result of a situation.” Stated another way, WTF or SMH.
H-m-m-m, what’s this? | This Penn Live article caught our attention: “PennLive Opinion Editor John Micek is leaving.” Why? Because he’s joining a new news organization, The Newsroom. The Penn Live article identifies The Newsroom as “a politically progressive non-profit organization that has launched similar news groups in nine other states.” H-m–m-m, we wonder what that means … exactly. Who or what is the money behind the “politically progressive non-profit organization”? According to its Website, it’s The Hopewell Fund. Turns out another person’s already asked the questions we have: “What The Hell Is The Hopewell Fund? We’re always suspicious — and curious — about agendas when someone’s funding any media source. We’ll keep watching for The Newsroom to start out in Pennsylvania.
Here’s the IRS Form 990 | 2016
A “makes sense” idea | At Lancaster’s Universalist Church, Open Table Discussion Group: “The first Saturday in January we will hold a discussion session on ‘The Church and Politics’ with several religious leaders participating followed by a pot luck meal.” Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster, 538 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster. 4:30 to 8:30 pm.
8 comments
I won’t be picking up a copy of LNP today or any other day. Apparently, LNP just fired a 35-year employee for expressing an opinion that apparently differs from theirs and their agenda. I support free speech, not agendas tied to paid advertisers.
/2 (the original) said of you want to write English well, read properly written English. His works would be a good start but today he is all but banned for using the n-word (in the 1870’s). Thats like, you know, not good.
When mid size market papers, like LNP, finally realize they are wasting, time, paper, and human resources printing national and international news, and begin to report local news in a meaningful way again, they may have a chance at survival. There is not one national or international story they print that can’t be read sooner, more in depth (and most likely free) on the web. They must also realize their biggest advertisers are failing too, think Sears, Penny’s and most major department stores. Their current business strategies are a recipe for failure. Let’s hope it comes soon, and true local papers return, while there are still those around who would and can read the news rather than have it delivered in 30 second sound bites.
Well said Mr. Dodson.
Attributed to George Orwell:
Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed, everything else is public relations.
Thanks Sharon. If you could post the following on the Spy in reference to the River Park expansion, I would appreciate it. I don’t do Google and can’t figure out another way to post it. Please include my name.
The River Park will never be successful if the trail is not extended through it, eliminating the hike along the bypass. This crossing doesn’t need to be bicycle or handicap accessible as those options already exist. This would minimize the cost for the crossing.
I didn’t use the trail when I lived in Columbia precisely because of the bypass section and I certainly will not drive over from Lancaster in order to hike the bypass when I can drive another 5 minutes to the Marietta end. My ex-neighbor, in Columbia, always drives herself and her dog to Marietta whenever she wants to hike it.
Another issue of importance is a children’s playground. This should be built on the existing section of the park near the Crossings building. Parents of young kids will not use it if it means a hike of a quarter mile or more. There are some other nice ideas for the park but they are optional; these two things are critical to the parks sucess.
Point you are missing, Mr. D, is the terrain near Columbia Crossing is sacred and reserved as a boat launch and Marina.
Totally differs from the boat launches in Wrightsville and Marietta where parking is subordinate to park visitors for park like activities.
Your too harsh. It’s only reserved when the weather is nice.