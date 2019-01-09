Wednesday’s news items [WGAL report; will Kmart make it?; paid EMS; sewer inspections & more] – 1/9/2019

WGALTV-8 | From last night’s 11:00 pm report (mobile phone video of television report)

Kmart’s | hope to hang on “fizzles” – Lancaster Online

first “EMT Recruit Academy” | Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services (EMS) wants to begin recruiting and “paying them to get trained for the career.” – Lancaster Online

OLSD Inspections? | Typically, On Lot Sewage Disposal septic systems should be inspected at least every 3 years by a professional and your tank pumped as recommended by the inspector (generally every 3 to 5 years). Alternative systems with electrical float switches, pumps, or mechanical components need to be inspected more often, generally once a year.”

Building costs | ever upward – Lancaster Online

See-Thru City | In Lancaster, someone we know, Tony Dastra, began the See-Thru City youtube channel. He livestreams and posts Lancaster’s Council Meetings regularly. “Since Valentine’s Day 2017, See-Thru City has been the g o-to source to connect with public meetings over livestream, especially City Council and School Board. See-Thru City is Creating a Community of Power.”