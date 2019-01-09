Oh, yeah … there’s another local “news” sharing platform: facebook

At last night’s meeting, Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger, said that the borough is getting closer to having a borough facebook site. The site, ostensibly, will be used to convey and share information to citizens in a faster format. The details of the online protocols are being developed.
Also, the borough will be headed toward having a youtube channel created to livestream and, potentially, archive borough council meetings.
This post from “What’s Happening in Columbia, Pa. and Surrounding Area” a local facebook page, also has citizen commentary about the issues that were debated at last night’s meeting. Posts and comment strings like this one, do capture the sentiments of citizens:
and comments as these:
“Wouldn’t it be a novel idea if elected officials actually went door to door, gathering opinions of the very people who put them in office BEFORE making such big decisions with tax payer monies. It doesn’t seem to matter if its local, state or federal,politicians forget who they work for. I wholeheartedly agree on a new and improved vision for our town, but the way to get there is my problem. If we are in the business of doling out money, how about we advertise that applications are being accepted within a certain time frame, for, say 10 start ups, who could use 50k each, for example. Prepare and submit a qualified business plan for review. After review, make the selections. I’d much rather see 10 new storefronts filled with small, small veteran-owned, women-owned and minority-owned businesses than where it appears we are headed. Just my opinion.”
“If anyone is wanting to sell and/or buy in another part of Lancaster county or even York I’m here to help! I was born and raise in Columbia and I am a current home owner in Columbia as well due to my father being there. But would I be if he wasn’t? NO. I’m a Realtor that is here to guide you through the process and no one should have to fear of loosing their home due to high taxes etc. and it’s not right the borough does not take into consideration of the homeowners, therefore let me help you.
“Feel free to reach out Marrissa Loreto, Realtor”
And there’s this Pennlive youtube video: