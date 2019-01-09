30? 75? 100? Nope, more than 130 people came to the January 8 borough council meeting

The number of Columbia property owners and residents swelled to over 130 last night at the January borough council meeting forcing many of them to participate in the American democratic process by standing in areas outside where the meeting was held.

The meeting was moved from the council chambers at the borough offices to the larger area used by the Columbia Borough School District for its board of directors meetings a the District’s Administrative Center .

All seven councillors, the borough manager, deputy manager, finance manager, codes enforcement manager — whose resignation was accepted at the meeting —, the mayor and police chief attended. The borough’s solicitor did not attend. One of the junior councillors was in attendance.

News media, including regional outlets as WHP21-TV; WGAL8-TV; Penn Live and Lancaster Online and local online media sources, Columbia Spy and Columbia news, views & reviews also were there to record the meeting.

Numerous citizens spoke during the “citizens’ comments” portion of the meeting to question the borough council’s decisions to raise property taxes by 21 percent and, according to an article at Penn Live, “One main concern was that the real estate tax revenue would be used as part of a borough-operated low-interest loan program geared toward encouraging commercial development.”

Here’s the Penn Live report filed last night shortly before midnight: “’We have acted responsibly’: Columbia Borough council president defends 21 percent tax hike.”

NOTE: Columbia news, views & reviews and Columbia Spy are local news resources practicing “citizen journalism.” Both of these news resources audio record all public meetings. Each of the separate producers have other responsibilities and will be making time to further produce reports on last night’s meeting in the coming days after listening to the digital recordings.

MORE TO COME