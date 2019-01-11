Friday’s news items [“rulers are the servants”; State AG report; counting; horndoggery; on the menu & more] – 1/11/19

“In free governments the rulers are the servants and the people their superiors and sovereigns. The ultimate powers in a society, therefore, rest in the people themselves, and they should exercise those powers, either directly or through representatives, in every way they are competent and that is practicable.”
Lancaster Online‘s report | on Tuesday night’s council meeting; reports “More than 200 residents and business owners” attended the meeting. Lancaster Online‘s report estimated the meeting participants in excess of 200.
Horndog | That was one of the terms thrown about in last night’s ABC‘s show, Truth and Lies: Monica and Bill. Seems dalliances don’t belong to just one party after all. Neithe does partisan politics. But didn’t everyone know that?
Audit Report Notification | The State’s Auditor General report on Columbia’s 2017 Liquid Fuels Tax Fund
on the menu at schools | Toxic Weed Killer – Truthout
It’s about time one of the major networks did a documentary on the Clinton’s and Chinese collusion. If you don’t remember, google Charlie Trie or Ng Lap Seng. Interesting that Seng was arrested in 2015 for smuggling 4.5 million into the US in 2014 and 15. Interesting too that donations to the Clinton Foundation are down by something like 80% in 2017 and 18. Surely the weren’t running a pay to play operation.
I’m not holding my breath.
While I’m at it…
Do you think the Washington Post will run a story with all the juicy details of the Bozo’s divorce?
And
Reflecting on the shooting death of the 7 year old girl in Houston and mistaken identity of the shooter, this might be a good time to do a documentary on Reverend Sharpton and the Tawana Brawley case. Maybe I should call him esteemed journalist, the Reverend Al Sharpton.