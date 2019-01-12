Saturday’s news [Fake facebook news; winning Farm Show cake; Citizens’ meeting; OPINION: Columbia’s River Park & more] – 1/12/2019

Fake news | “Old people are most likely to share fake news on Facebook. They’re also Facebook’s fastest-growing U.S. audience.” – Nieman Lab

Citizens’ meeting on Sunday | Convocation to find citizens interested in running for council – Columbia Spy

BOGO (buy one, get one) | “Nearly a quarter of people who have total knee replacement surgery are likely to need a second surgery on their other knee within five years” – Futurity

“ROBBERY | On 1-3-19 Brian Conrad Jr (37) of Columbia was charged with Robbery (F1) and Theft by Unlawful Taking (M2) for the robbery at Speedway, 1660 Rohrerstown Rd, on 12-21-18 at 0334 hours. Conrad is alleged to have robbed convenience stores from 12-21-18 to 12-29-18 throughout Lancaster County and will face charges from multiple police departments to include West Earl Township PD, West Hempfield Township PD, East Lampeter Township PD, Mount Joy Boro PD and Pequea Township PD.” – East Hempfield Township CrimeWatch

Columbia Police Department reports | forgery, found birth certificates, found bike & others

Yum-m-m! | Look at the cakes from the “Chocolate cake judging at the 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show” (Penn Live) – here’s the winning cake. (Lancaster Online)

It’s the editorial | Today in LNP – Always Lancaster. | “That’s a whopper of a tax increase. So we’re guessing Columbia residents aren’t going to be in the mood for new borough spending. Borough officials will need to make a strong case for the benefits of the riverfront project, and explain how it’s going to be funded.”

Here’s to a healthy, happy 2019. | “Get to know Family First Health and everything we offer – six sites with a full-range of patient-centered, comprehensive services. We strive to improve the health of all members of the communities we serve through primary medical and dental care, integrated behavioral health, substance use services and a wide range of community health programs. Our uniquely qualified team of health care professionals help patients to live happier, healthier lives.” – submitted

news release | New Exclusive Left-Turn Lane Now Open for Motorists on Chester Road at Oregon Pike | The new exclusive left-turn lane that has been built on Chester Road between Lititz Pike and Oregon Pike in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, opened to traffic late yesterday (Thursday, Jan. 10).

This lane is the result of a construction project started last July to widen eastbound Chester Road to accommodate an exclusive left-turn lane for motorists to turn onto northbound Oregon Pike. The left-turn lane is intended to improve traffic flow, reduce traffic congestion, and improve safety. Chester Road is the one-way collector/distributor road that runs parallel to Route 30, on the south side. Chester Road is officially designated as State Route 4042; Lititz Pike is officially designated as Route 501 and Oregon Pike is Route 272.

Though the lane is now open, the project is not yet finished. The overhead sign structures that provides directions for motorists still need to be upgraded for the new lane configuration.

PennDOT has contracted with Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Pennsylvania, to conduct the highway improvement project at a cost of $955,555. In addition to building an exclusive left-turn lane, the project has also involved concrete patching of the existing road, drainage improvements, and modifications to the traffic signals, pavement markings and signing.