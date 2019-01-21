Monday’s news items [freedom of speech?; MLK day of service; coastal bowl & more] – 1/21/2019

Not yet | Still no agenda posted for the Tuesday borough council meeting.

H-m-m-m, freedom only when it’s convenient? | Lancaster Online has “disabled the comments” following the child sexual assault article. “Where’s truth? | A top-of-page-one article in today’s LNP -Always Lancaster relates the tale of a man living in Manheim who’s been accused of sexually assaulting children in Kenya. The man, who’d previously been convicted of a similar charge while living in Iowa, and his wife, picked up stakes to move to Kenya to start a childrens’ home — though ‘they had not run a large home or previously done missionary work’ previously. He claims his innocence.”

West Hempfield Township Police Department CrimeWatch | Ryan Daniel Dunn, 37, of Columbia, was charged with possession of a small amount marijuana after a traffic stop Jan. 13 on Columbia Avenue.

“What is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Why is it a ‘Day of Service?’” | “Legislation signed in 1983 marked the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a federal holiday. In 1994, Congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday as a national day of service and charged the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency that leads service and volunteering, with leading this effort. Each year, on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is observed as a ‘day on, not a day off.’ MLK Day of Service is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a ‘Beloved Community.’”

Coastal Super Bowl | What they’re saying in LA and in Boston.

Meanwhile … | in New Orleans and in Kansas City.

Bundle up | and “Get ready for the deep freeze” – WITF

” … it’s a witch’s brew.” | “Remember the subprime mortgage mess? $1.2 trillion in risky corporate debt is flashing similar warning signs” – The Los Angeles Times

Tough replacing the mayor | Just ask the folks in Braddock – The Lebanon Daily News