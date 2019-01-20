Guest editorial from The Lebanon Daily News

We’ve posted articles and columns from The Lebanon Daily News in the past; here’s another: a guest editorial’: “Critical risk factors on property taxes”
“The following is the first of the eight articles fully exploring the reasons and necessity for eliminating property taxes.
The eight articles will include:
- Critical economic reasons for eliminating property taxes.
- Problems with the existing property tax system.
- Unfunded pension liabilities.
- Funding formulas for school districts under current laws.
- Property tax elimination and impact on senior citizens.
- Property tax elimination and impact on working families.
- Property tax elimination and impact on schools and teachers
- Proposed property tax elimination bill.