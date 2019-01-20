17512 Columbia

Guest editorial from The Lebanon Daily News

We’ve posted articles and columns from The Lebanon Daily News in the past; here’s another: a guest editorial’: “Critical risk factors on property taxes”

“The following is the first of the eight articles fully exploring the reasons and necessity for eliminating property taxes.

The eight articles will include:

  1. Critical economic reasons for eliminating property taxes.
  2. Problems with the existing property tax system.
  3. Unfunded pension liabilities.
  4. Funding formulas for school districts under current laws.
  5. Property tax elimination and impact on senior citizens.
  6. Property tax elimination and impact on working families.
  7. Property tax elimination and impact on schools and teachers
  8. Proposed property tax elimination bill.

frank ryan

