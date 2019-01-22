Tuesday’s news items [meeting tonight; zoning hearing; deer pit & more] – 1/22/2019

Borough Council meeting tonight at 7:00 pm | See the agenda here

More rational comments | from “What’s Happening in Columbia, Pa. and Surrounding Area” fb page:

“If this keeps going so well, it will be done at school auditorium! People want to speak out!”

“Some of you may find interesting, the correlation between accelerating gentrification through the raising of property taxes. There is research that would suggest that the purposeful raising of property taxes forces lower income citizens to move elsewhere, thereby increasing the rate at which gentrification can occur. I can’t say one way or the other whether this is a plausible strategy, and more importantly, one being employed by council, but the more you know……”

“Over the heads of some readers??? Simply put, survival of the fittest.”

kind of like Columbia | Hundreds of thousands of people are petitioning for a re-do – The Los Angeles Times

An Opinion about “Bullies” | “Like all schoolyard tyrants, he tries to project great strength to mask internal weakness. But remember the one universal truth about bullies: The bigger they are, the harder they fall.” – The Washington Post

Zoning Board Hearing | “REQUESTING SPECIAL EXCEPTION S AND OR VARIANCE S TO CONVERT A STORAGE BUILDING INTO RESIDENCES AT 175 PLEASANT AVENUE” – Lancaster Online

In Easton | Zoning Hearing Board wrestles with “digital billboard” – The Morning Call

To be a “lobbyist?” | PA Senator quits politics,” becasue he’s “sick and tired of politics as usual.” – Lancaster Online

Huh? | See above. Crawl out of the swamp to throw food to the critters in the swamp?

Wonderland | an “out-of-control” snake pit according to this new book – The Washington Post

State media twists news to make it work for the state.

Common practice | deer pits, like this one in Lebanon County – Penn Live

Smithsonian’s road trip | Best Places to visit in 2018 • in 2014, Columbia made the list.

“Factory to grow companies” | In Allentown, “Factory U — an innovation campus for small companies that are looking to grow” – The Morning Call

“The new elite’s phony crusade to save the world | without changing anything” – The Guardian