17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items [Manor Twp. mulls MJ; Route 441 crash & more]

mj leaf

Progressive | “Manor Township to consider marijuana decriminalization”Lancaster Online

Headline | “Truck spills greasy water about 4 miles from Columbia to Washington Boro: fire chief” LancasterOnline

One comment

  1. 5:49 AM
    Clarification: I have never called council idiots. As far as my use of the word arrogant, that is a description of the behavior and comments of a few of the six people that spoke at the meeting. I will leave the name-calling to the Republican councilman that is permitted to do it with impunity. I am more democratic than most because as a registered Democrat I have friends that are Republican, Independent, etc. I am more about the cause than the party. The affiliation is necessary to vote in the primary. Lastly, I do not begrudge anyone from their right to speak at a public meeting, it’s funny though how these experts come out of the woodwork and know everything when they have never been to meetings to hear it for themselves. Sharon Lintner

