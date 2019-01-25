Friday’s news items [cakes; pipelines: maybe not all that safe; Lancaster’s “Block By Block”; polar vortex returns & more] – 1/25/2019

It’s a cake | Yep, this is a picture of one of the entries in the Cake International Festival, see more here.

Want to exhibit or attend | find out details here.

Free training | “The Columbia Borough Police Department will host two classes on Thursday, February 21, 2019 beginning at 6:00 pm at St. Peter’s Catholic Church (121 S. 2nd Street, Columbia, PA). Ephrata Police Chief William Harvey will be presenting free classes entitled “How to Survive an Active Shooter Event” and “Crime Prevention for Houses of Worship”. Each class will be 1 hour in length with a 15 minute break in between. All members of churches in the greater Columbia area are welcomed to attend this beneficial night of safety information. Pre-registration is requested by contacting Dianne Carter at K9carter890@gmail.com or 717-587-1888.” – Columbia Police Department Crimewatch

seeking a counsultant | An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster reports the Community Police Working Group is now looking for a consultant and the offer is for a “budget “not to exceed” $8,000 to $10,000, though it could go higher. Consultants rule while municipalities drool.

“are pipelines safe? | “PUC Update on Investigation Involving Mariner East 1 Pipeline.” The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s (PUC’s) independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement (I&E) – which includes the PUC’s Pipeline Safety Division – continues its active and ongoing safety investigation regarding the Mariner East 1 (ME1) pipeline, operated by Sunoco Pipeline LP, a/k/a Energy Transfer Partners (SPLP).

“Following discussions with the PUC’s I&E, the remainder of ME1 has been “shut down” by SPLP (since Jan. 21), meaning no product is flowing in this pipeline anywhere in Pennsylvania. SPLP is not permitted to resume the transportation of product through ME1 until approval is received from I&E.” – news release

9 in 10 | “can’t tell the difference between “sponsored stuff from real news online” – Futurity

It’s how to build community | Lancaster’s “Block By Block Strategic Plan focuses on the people of the City of Lancaster and the fundamental work of City government. Carrying forward the four priorities of Mayor Diane Sorace’s administration, this plan will ensure that strong neighborhoods, safe streets, secure incomes, and sound government are more than words on paper.

“We are working across departments, using data more effectively, partnering with residents, businesses, educational institutions, and non-profits to address the unique needs of every neighborhood, block by block.”

Grants “come and they go away” | volunteer firefighter grant for recruitment dries up – Lancaster Online

Man with Columbia address charged | “Endangering Welfare of Children / Possession of Marijuana Arrest” – Manheim Township Police Department Police Department

next week | Polar vortex returns – AccuWeather