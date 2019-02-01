Family First Health Announced as a Finalist in the 2019 Nonprofit Innovation Awards Program

Family First Health is pleased to announce that we will be recognized as a finalist in Central Penn Business Journal’s 2019 Nonprofit Innovation Awards Program.

“Family First Health Community Health Worker, Arlene Feliciano, meets with an expectant mother.” – submitted

Family First Health will receive this recognition for our Connections for a Healthy Pregnancy program. Connections for a Healthy Pregnancy is a free community outreach program that supports expectant mothers living in York City and surrounding communities by connecting them to community resources that can mitigate or remove barriers to good health – increasing the likelihood of a healthy pregnancy outcome.

Community Health Workers meet with expectant mothers at their prenatal visit with the obstetric care provider and then check in on a regular basis through home visits and phone calls to access needs, provide peer support and offer connections to community resources.

The Connections for a Healthy Pregnancy program began in December 2017. Currently nearly 80 expectant mothers are participating in the program.

An awards breakfast will be held on Wednesday, March 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 am at the Valencia Ballroom in York. Tickets are available online at www.CPBJ.com/events.

About Family First Health | Founded in 1970, York Health Corporation, now Family First Health is a nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center dedicated to dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality health care at 6 convenient locations in Adams, Lancaster and York counties. Family First Health strives to improve the health of all members of the communities we serve through primary medical and dental care and a wide range of community health programs. Our uniquely qualified team of health care professionals creates an environment that is patient-centered, helping patients to live happier, healthier lives. For more information, visit www.familyfirsthealth.org. Se habla Español.

SOURCE: news release