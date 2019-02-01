17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items [killers; Youth Aid Panels; Library items & more] – 2/1/2019

suck-up spews tell ’em what they want to hear | “Smucker cites debatable border stat to say ‘walls work’ in fundraising email”Lancaster Online

One long sentence | At this local facebook site: “To all Lancaster and Columbia that is on this group I John Irizarry would like to give my sincere apology for the post that was posted with me and my wife posing in a picture with BB guns pointed at each other an individual by the name of Michael J Carter is a former mentor in the security field me and Carter had a disagreement at the end of 2018 …”

causesofdeath

Interesting site | It’s interesting to look at the data at this site; the site claims to “use the most recent data from these primary sources: WHO, World Bank, UNESCO, CIA and individual country databases for global health and causes of death. We use the CDC, NIH and individual state and county databases for verification and supplementation for USA data.”

AP reports on American Heart Association report | “Nearly half of US adults have heart or blood vessel disease”

Lost & Found | Columbia Police  Department’s CrimeWatch listings 

Another view | “CIA in Venezuela: 7 rules for regime change” – AlterNet

2-4preschool

At the Columbia Public Librarypuzzleswap

news release | “Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health awarded the 2018 Foster G. McGaw Prize” 

Youth Aid Panel | “Largest-ever graduation class certified to serve on Youth Aid Panels in Lancaster County”

Columbia’s | a community with a Youth Aid Panel

“Heat is our No. 1 weather-related killer in the U.S.” | But … extreme cold kills too!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s