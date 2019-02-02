17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [slippery day; revenue generating ideas; free press; engaged journalism & more] – 2/2/2019

Yesterday was a slippery day in the neighborhoods | “Over 100 crashes reported on slick, snowy roads Friday in Lancaster County”Lancaster Online

Here’s a revenue producing thought for Columbia borough | “local ‘bed’ or ‘lodging’ taxes” Route Fifty

Male Rams? | Who’d have thought?The Los Angeles Times

connecting the dots

Engaged journalism is just good journalism. | “It’s cultivating and listening to sources throughout the community, rather than in niche sectors or in the upper echelons of power. It’s producing hard-hitting, moving, and accurate stories that are relevant to community members and reflect their lived realities and meet their needs. And it’s understanding that journalism — whether it’s for profit or not — is a public service, and as such, must respect and include the public in its processes and practices.” – Read the report.

Free Press: “it’s a very, very important and beautiful thing.” | POTUS’s sit down with The New York Times publisher

Scouts BSA Logo

New logo; new scouts | “Welcoming Girls, Boy Scouts Program Is Now Scouts BSA”NPR

More cameras than Columbia | “While You’re Watching Super Bowl LIII, DHS and Atlanta Will Be Watching You”Route Fifty

Big Game | Census info

Scared really | “Mother of girl scared at amusement park’s Halloween event seeks $150K in lawsuit”The Penn Record

Which candidate | ran the most fiscally prudent campaign?

