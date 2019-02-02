17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items, part 2 [snow shoveling regs; WTHs wrong with this principal?; Paunxy pics & more] – 2/2/2019

shovel snow

More lenient than many | In Columbia, residents have up to 24 hours to clean sidewalks after the snow stops. “In Lancaster, residents are required to remove snow and ice five hours after a storm.

In “southern” York County | “York County elementary principal’s blackface costume attracts national attention” – Penn Live

This bozo boner, too!

Ah, geez | this bozo boner, too!

Good idea | Here’s a borough Webpage to emulate.

A friend is visiting, but here’s … | “How Punxsutawney celebrates Groundhog Day: photos” Penn Live

Over the top | Maybe, “From the scientific to the spiritual: Sarah Brightman’s new ‘Hymn’ inspired by her return to the real world after training for a mission to space” but we when saw Sarah Brightman in concert years ago and her voice and concerts really are over the top.

Trusted person convicted | “Former youth soccer club president found guilty of theft”WFMZ-TV69

Not only fake news, but crap news | “The ‘complete’ cancer cure story is both bogus and tragic” Wired

 

 

