Sunday’s news items [food inspections; “local” football personalities; land bank pick up; police reports & more] – 2/3/2019

Phony inclusion? | “Photoshopped billboard of York College students sparks controversy” – FOX43-TV

Matt Nagy

Special day for Lancaster County guy | “Matt Nagy named 2018 NFL Coach of the Year”Bears Wire

“Coach Nagy | what made the 2018 Bears so special”

barkley

Special Day for Lehigh Valley guy | “Saquon Barkley wins AP Offensive Rookie of the Year” – New York Giants Website

drugs, vandalism uptown | … are some of the incidents reported at the Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch page. And LNP – Always Lancaster‘s POLICE LOG reports, “A large sum of money was stolen inside a home on the 500 block of North Third Street between Jan. 10 and 22.”

Land Bank | picks up 324 Union Street 

Disability? Not a problem. | “Hummelstown volunteer firefighter with special needs is breaking barriers” FOX43-TV

food-safety-inspections

This week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.

The lack of transparency; the failure to post inspections results at the Borough Website is ALARMING. “What we have here is an ongoing failure to communicate!”

Fender bender | Expect to pay major bucks on new cars with safety featuresMarketPlace

 

