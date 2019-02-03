More Sunday news items [no February meetings? & around the globe news items – 2/3/2019

It’s February | The meeting calendar posted at the Borough’s Website is for January.

Extreme Christianity | can be harmful to your health – The Guardian

Social media | can be harmful to digital media – The Guardian

A loan for Trump | Bank said, “No.” – The New York Times

Golf with Trump | a three-hour round – The Washington Post

Trump helps Patriots | no longer bashes “NFL and players who protested racial injustice” – The Los Angeles Times

New book | “Merchants of Truth: The Business of News and the Fight for Facts” – “Merchants of Truth raises crucial questions that concern the well-being of our society. We are facing a crisis in trust that threatens the free press. Abramson’s book points us to the future.” – goodreads.com

“A letter to| my lazy wife and children” – The Guardian

“They didn’t save up for a rainy day.” | “What brought Venezuela’s economy to ruin?” – Al Jazeera

What? | “Fed pause validates market fears about U.S. growth” – Reuters