More Sunday news items [no February meetings? & around the globe news items – 2/3/2019

It’s February | The meeting calendar posted at the Borough’s Website is for January.

Extreme Christianity | can be harmful to your health The Guardian

Social media | can be harmful to digital mediaThe Guardian

denied

A loan for Trump | Bank said, “No.”The New York Times

Golf with Trump | a three-hour round – The Washington Post

Trump helps Patriots | no longer bashes “NFL and players who protested racial injustice” The Los Angeles Times

merchants of truth

New book | Merchants of Truth: The Business of News and the Fight for Facts” Merchants of Truth raises crucial questions that concern the well-being of our society. We are facing a crisis in trust that threatens the free press. Abramson’s book points us to the future.” – goodreads.com 

“A letter to| my lazy wife and children”The Guardian

“They didn’t save up for a rainy day.” | “What brought Venezuela’s economy to ruin?”Al Jazeera

What? | “Fed pause validates market fears about U.S. growth”Reuters

 

One comment

  1. Thank god for Virginia’s govener and a new excuse for outrage. Without it, we might be seeing more news about a certain actor and his doubtful claim of assault or, god forbid, reporting about a certain Native American and his stolen valor. No need to do real reporting if there is enough outrage to hide behind.

