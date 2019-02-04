Monday’s news items [trail warning; confused ordinances; “no days off – do your job” & more – 2/4/2019

Warning | “Users of Northwest Lancaster County River Trail warned of ice in railroad tunnel at Columbia” – Lancaster Online

Public Service Announcement | If you’re a home owner with a home-based business and you are confused and perplexed by the inconsistent messaging from the Borough concerning the Lock Box verbiage buried in (section 6 of) the Fire Department consolidation ordinance, Dr. William Kraft would like to help clarify the issue. Call him at 717-684-3981.

On the subject of being confused | Try to figure out Columbia’s real obfuscatory communications about the Borough’s adoption of the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code®. The borough council passed an ordinance “adopting the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code®.”

At the Borough Website, the very first drop-down menu item is Code Enforcement. Yet there’s nothing at this webpage mentioning the International Property Maintenance Code Code®.

In the borough’s ordinance, it states “Copies of the above referenced codes standards are on file in the Office of the Borough Secretary and Borough Code Official where they are available for public examination and use.”

Within only the past few days, the borough posted the 2019 Fee Schedule listing some significant fee increases. Many of these fees are related to codes violations. Codes violations, of which property owners may have no knowledge unless they review the changes reflective of the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code®.

Of course, you can head on over to Amazon to buy the code book.

The city of Centennial, Colorado has its Property Maintenance Code at its Website with this disclaimer: “This material contains information which is proprietary to and copyrighted by International Code Council, Inc. The information copyrighted by the International Code Council, Inc., has been obtained and reproduced with permission. Without advance written permission from the copyright owner, the ICC portion of this book may not be reproduced, distributed or transmitted in any form or by any means, including, without limitation, electronic, optical or mechanical means (by way of example and not limitation, photocopying, or recording by or in an information storage retrieval system). The acronym ‘ICC’ and the ICC logo are trademarks and service marks of ICC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.”

Champions | “You cannot beat the Patriots, you can only be envious of them” – Column, The Boston Globe

Yes, we are the Champions | Boston PD officers sing it. Pretty well, too.

Smoking thieves | A Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch report.

Just ask Venezuela or Turkey or Hungary | Is authoritarianism bad for the economy? – The Conversation

across the nation | There’s a movement to build a “Coast-to-Coast Trail for Cyclists and Pedestrians” – Route Fifty

The day after | the day the music died – NPR