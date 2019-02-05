Tuesday’s news items [council work session; new rules; uglification; Black History month; refunds are down; Fastnachts & more] – 2/5/2019

Decisions, decisions, decisions | Council Work Session or crocheting?

If you choose the meeting, be prepared | The entire council packet for this meeting is online.

FEBRUARY IS BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Distorted guidance | In Columbia’s proposed new “PROTOCOLS AND RULES OF DECORUM FOR PUBLIC MEETINGS”, the council is proposing: “Recording of Meetings: Members of the public may record or videotape all portions of Borough Council

meetings that are open to the public, provided that their actions do not disturb or interrupt the proceedings. The recording or videotaping must be conducted from the participant’s seat or the area designated by the Borough for recording and must be publicly announced prior to commencing the recording.”

There’s no need to “publicly announce” | Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records and the Sunshine Act; it simply states: “The Sunshine Act allows meetings to be recorded with an audio recorder or a video recorder. It also allows agencies to issue rules concerning the use of recording devices in order to avoid any disruptions. However, such rules should not be an attempt to prevent a member of the public from recording a meeting.”

Uglification continues | “Lancaster developer eyes State Road and Harrisburg Pike parcels for mix of uses” – Lancaster Online

Ah, love is in the air in York | “Naked woman pursues man across Route 30 after argument at Manchester Township motel” – FOX43-TV

“Refunds | looking slimmer this year” – MarketPlace

