“Voters suffer when local newspapers close” – Futurity | “State agency offers low-interest loans for businesses” … for lots of reasons

“When local newspapers shutter across the country, people rely more heavily on national media outlets that report political news primarily through the lens of the perennial two-party political conflict, researchers say.”

New Low Rates for Businesses Through Mar. 31

The Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) provides low-interest loans and lines of credit through certified economic development organizations (CEDOs) for eligible businesses that commit to creating and/or retaining jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Contact yourto learn more about how your business can save money through the PIDA loan program.

Eligible project costs:

land and building acquisitions

construction and renovation costs

machinery and equipment acquisitions

working capital costs

Eligible businesses:

manufacturing enterprises

industrial enterprises

agricultural processors and producers

research and development enterprises

hospitality enterprises

computer-related service enterprises

construction enterprises

child daycare enterprises

retail and service enterprises

developers

ACT NOW. To take advantage of this limited-time opportunity and learn more about the program, please visit the DCED website.