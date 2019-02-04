“Voters suffer when local newspapers close” – Futurity | “State agency offers low-interest loans for businesses” … for lots of reasons

“When local newspapers shutter across the country, people rely more heavily on national media outlets that report political news primarily through the lens of the perennial two-party political conflict, researchers say.”
New Low Rates for Businesses Through Mar. 31
The Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) provides low-interest loans and lines of credit through certified economic development organizations (CEDOs) for eligible businesses that commit to creating and/or retaining jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Contact your local CEDO to learn more about how your business can save money through the PIDA loan program.
Eligible project costs:
- land and building acquisitions
- construction and renovation costs
- machinery and equipment acquisitions
- working capital costs
Eligible businesses:
- manufacturing enterprises
- industrial enterprises
- agricultural processors and producers
- research and development enterprises
- hospitality enterprises
- computer-related service enterprises
- construction enterprises
- child daycare enterprises
- retail and service enterprises
- developers
ACT NOW. To take advantage of this limited-time opportunity and learn more about the program, please visit the DCED website.