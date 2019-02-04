17512 Columbia

“Voters suffer when local newspapers close” – Futurity | “State agency offers low-interest loans for businesses” … for lots of reasons

newspaper_1600“When local newspapers shutter across the country, people rely more heavily on national media outlets that report political news primarily through the lens of the perennial two-party political conflict, researchers say.”

Read this article here.

New Low Rates for Businesses Through Mar. 31

The Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) provides low-interest loans and lines of credit through certified economic development organizations (CEDOs) for eligible businesses that commit to creating and/or retaining jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Contact your local CEDO to learn more about how your business can save money through the PIDA loan program.

Eligible project costs:

  • land and building acquisitions
  • construction and renovation costs
  • machinery and equipment acquisitions
  • working capital costs

Eligible businesses:

  • manufacturing enterprises
  • industrial enterprises
  • agricultural processors and producers
  • research and development enterprises
  • hospitality enterprises
  • computer-related service enterprises
  • construction enterprises
  • child daycare enterprises
  • retail and service enterprises 
  • developers
ACT NOW. To take advantage of this limited-time opportunity and learn more about the program, please visit the DCED website.

