17512 Columbia

incongruous news items

Suckered | “‘Aristocrats are anarchists’: why the wealthy back Trump and Brexit”The Guardian

What do you think? | Did billionaires pay off the Republicans for passing the Trump Tax bill?PoliticalIntegrity.org

Bigger & bigger | “BB&T And SunTrust To Merge, Forming 6th-Largest Bank In The U.S.”NPR

Capitalizing on the little guy| Payday Lending.NPR

rent rebates webinar

Click here to register for the Webinar.

Another POTUS great lie | Trump predicts ‘100 percent’ defeat of ISIL in a week  – The US president’s comments come as secretary of state told allies that Washington will continue the fight against ISIL.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s