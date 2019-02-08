OPINION: Marijuana: medicinal and recreational

There is so much in the news about marijuana; “googling” the pros and cons of marijuana will yield more than 45,500,000 results. Googling religion generates 2,200,000,000 results.

So what shall any of us believe as the truth about marijuana (or religion for that matter)?

If the truth is the “Anglo-American Heritage of Law Enforcement” of former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, there’ll be one set of beliefs. If the truth is found among the medical files of the US National Library of Medicine & the National Institutes of Health, there’ll be others.

Colorado’s governor has another.

ProCon.org began a special Website (https://marijuana.procon.org) to try to provide objective data about the debate of legalizing marijuana.

Harvard Medical School: We’re not sure. The American Journal of Medicine will provide hours of reading.

“What Is CBD? What to Know Now About This Cannabis Product”

Odds are if you’re the average aging white legislator or law enforcement agency representative in this nation, you’ll be against legalizing marijuana or you’ll want to impose lots of caveats. Marijuana use, however is increasing in use by older Americans; this National Council for Aging Care article relates a number of reasons older Americans are turning to medicinal marijuana.

What is the truth? Is a toke different from any other relaxation substance or stimulation? A drink after work? A beer with friends? A glass of wine with the “girls?” Reckon it depends on the definition of truth.

We have an 80-year old friend who now lives in Florida. A successful, now retired banker and recruiter, who’s enjoyed a marijuana smoke everyday of his life since he was in his 20s. The truth for him is marijuana has not been harmful to his health. The truth is what you believe.

Medical marijuana | Had a question a week or so ago from a reader; the reader wanted to talk about medical marijuana and who uses it. Here’s more information on that from an e-blast from Stat: Morning Rounds: “What conditions are patients using medical marijuana to treat? People with medical cannabis licenses are most often using marijuana to treat chronic pain. That’s according to a new analysis of data on medical marijuana use in 20 states and D.C. Here’s a quick look at the findings, which will be published in Health Affairs:

The conditions: The study looked specifically at the conditions that qualify people for a medical marijuana license in a given state. Just over 62 percent of medical cannabis users reported using the drug for chronic pain. Spasms associated with multiple sclerosis were the second most common qualifying condition, followed by chemo-induced nausea and vomiting, PTSD, and cancer.

The evidence: Nearly 86 percent of people with licenses reported using cannabis for a condition for which there's conclusive or substantial evidence that it can help. That includes multiple sclerosis, chronic pain, and chemo-induced nausea and vomiting, according to a National Academies report on medical marijuana research.

The data: The study also turned up wild variations in the data that states collect about medical marijuana use. Streamlining that data would make it easier to use it to inform both research and policy, the authors say.

