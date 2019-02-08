Friday’s news items [hoops; holes; cornholes; hemp & more] – 2/8/2019

Damage control truth| Tanger hole in the ground “was not a sinkhole” says its general manager. – Lancaster Online

Tonight | Columbia’s boys’ basketball team faces Garden Spot in a Lancaster-Lebanon League “play-in” at Warwick High School at 7:30 pm. The winner of this game will play again on Monday night, February 11 at Section 1 Champion Manheim Township at 7 pm. – SOURCE: Lancaster Lebanon League

Doped cyclist | to sell “hemp products” in downtown Lancaster – Lancaster Online

Yesterday, we posted | Columbia School District could get $19K | “Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan, one Pa. school district would receive $693,000 to raise teacher salaries” – PA Post” – An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster states:

“Columbia Borough currently employs teachers making less than $45,000. The state data, therefore, include about $19,000 to raise those salaries. Columbia, however, is hiking its minimum salary for teachers up to $47,059 — from $44,700 this year — so it would not receive that additional funding.”

Cornhole: popular in Columbia | In the Lancaster Online article about a cornhole tournamant at Spooky Nook this weekend, Columbia Kettle Works is mentioned: “Even in cold weather, there still are places to play cornhole. Columbia Kettle Works just wrapped up its second 10-week cornhole league. The first round had 50 players throwing bags. Round two brought in 80 people. Each Wednesday through the fall, players paid $10 each and were paired with a partner in a blind draw. Weekly winners got cash prizes and the top five of the season split a $1,200 pool. Jeff Sandstrom, who lives in Maryland and works in Columbia, won the second season.”

