Oh, man, triple OT | Tide is so-o-o-o close – Lancaster Online

Cool and coming | The Red Rose Film Festival is coming to Lancaster – Details here.

“FTC Stops Phantom Debt Collection Scheme | Alleges defendants bilked millions of dollars from consumers for debts they did not owe”

amateur painting |How it became a hilarious social media sensation – The Washington Post

Just too long: 1955 to 2015 | “John Dingell: My last words for America” – The Washington Post