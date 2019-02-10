Sunday’s news items [sold properties; economic development; food serving inspections & more] – 2/10/2019

Ah, rats | Winter’s back

Football from February to April | A new football league has begun and Christian Hackenburg’s starting.

Worst to first | “Awakened Properties is a Lancaster based company that buys the worst of properties and turns them into the most attractive in the neighborhood.” And Awakened Properties is the new owner of 27 South 6th Street.

610 Poplar Street | once for sale — now SOLD

Plans filed | Columbia Water Company & Associates Properties Self Storage

One perspective | “Convention center exceeding goals for economic impact, study says”– Lancaster Online

Who paid for the economic impact study? | “The Lancaster County Convention Center (‘LCCC’) engaged HVS Convention, Sports & Entertainment Facilities Consulting (‘HVS’) to conduct an Economic and Fiscal Impact Study of the LCCC in Lancaster, PA.” – The Lancaster County Convention Center IMPACT STUDY

The study showed | 72% of business of business operators saw business increases of 10% or less during an event week.

“While a significant number of business owners stated that the LCCC does not help

their profitability, many respondents pointed out that they support the LCCC. For

some, they referred to it as a significant reason for the new ‘energy’ and ‘vibrant’

atmosphere downtown. Others pointed out that their business does not get

increased visitation during convention events due to their long distance from the

venue, but see other businesses benefiting greatly and are pleased with how it has

generated growth in the local market.”

Early on economic development statement | on the Lancaster County Convention Center’s own website.

Fire chiefs know ICS | Las Vegas Fire Chief would have had an “incident commander on the scene before the shooting.” True enough, fire chiefs, and emergency management leaders know that every event is a potential incident. And all incidents are mandated to have an incident accident plan because all municipalities agreed to institutionalize the national incident management system.

Jurisdictional adoption of NIMS | “The National Incident Management System [NIMS] requires that the Incident Command System [ICS] be institutionalized. According to the National Integration Center, ‘institutionalizing the use of ICS’ means that government officials, incident managers, and emergency response organizations at all jurisdictional levels adopt the Incident Command System.”

Good pizza desert | Lancaster & York are not mentioned in “Pennsylvania’s 24 best pizza places, according to Yelp” – Penn Live

Food safety | Food serving inspection report in Columbia during January 2019

Meanwhile in every other Lancaster County community, this week’s inspections at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.

The lack of transparency; the unwillingness to post inspections results at the Borough Website is ALARMING. “What we have here is an ongoing failure to communicate!”

paraphernalia arrest | Columbia Police Department Report

And what is | Paraphernalia?

STOP | “Pennsylvania halts permits for natural gas pipelines” – Penn Live