More Sunday’s news items [news from elsewhere that impacts here] – 2/10/2019

The role of holy rollers | “Christianity club sues Mechanicsburg School District to be allowed to distribute Bibles on school property” – Penn Record

New kind of gun culture | “Young guns” – “Young gun owners are embracing concealed carry as laws across the country are allowing more guns in public spaces. And social media is giving a new generation a different kind of entry point into gun ownership. In this special report, we dig into a new frontier for firearms and look at how younger generations will shape the debate over guns in America.” – Newsy

Retirement living? | Maybe, these GOBAGs are the ones wrecking this nation as the February 15 deadline to reach an agreement that would prevent a second federal-government shutdown nears. The average age of the folks shown above (Senator C. Richard Shelby, Representative Nita M. Lowey, Representative Kay Granger and Senator Patrick J. Leahy) is 80 years old.

Easy targets | Why thieves rob gun stores. – The New Yorker

Tit for tat | “Venezuela shifts oil ventures’ accounts to Russian bank – document, sources” – Reuters

How’s that working for you? | “Average tax refund down 8% so far this season” – CNN