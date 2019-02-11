More today’s news items [best school districts; “hack” job; trail of an ordinance & more] – 2/11/2019

“The 75 best school districts | in Pennsylvania, based on academics, school life, more” includes three in Lancaster County and three in York County – Penn Live”
Yeah, well, at the Buck | “Bogus cop made driver perform sobriety tests, state police say” – Penn Live
“When newspapers close | voters become more partisan” – The Conversation
The Hack is not back | “He has to get better.” Coach responds after opening loss. – The Memphis Commercial Appeal
Of course | You’ve seen this awsesome gymnast! “UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi scores another perfect 10 while competing in hometown”
Baptists too | “‘Pure evil’: Southern Baptist leaders condemn decades of sexual abuse revealed in investigation” – The Washington Post
How’s that tax cut working for you? | “Millions of Americans could be stunned as their tax refunds shrink” – The Washington Post
Collapse | “Plummeting insect numbers ‘threaten collapse of nature” – The Guardian
The trail of an ordinance | from inception to completed ordinance (Ordinance 897-2018, Borough of Columbia Commercial Revolving Loan Program Ordinance). This is another reason citizens need to have streaming and on-demand video.
NOTE: There are no minutes for a Community Development meeting for 2/9/17 shown at the borough Website.
The story on tax refunds well illustrates the vileness of the mainstream press. While stating clearly that most people will pay less taxes, the focus is on misleading information about refunds. The best tax strategy is to owe approximately twenty percent of the total on April fifteenth; this is an interest free loan to you from the government. A refund, conversely, is an interest free loan you make to the government.
As /2 said over a hundred years ago, “figures lie and liars figure.” It’s no wonder the press is held in contempt.
You may be correct, Mr. D.
However, there’s just been too much anecdotal conversations with other and, granted, media stories that indicate that the new tax law ain’t what it was billed. We’re holding judgment until we file our own. Then there’ll be one more anecdotal view.
We’ve always favored and tried to attain the “no harm / no foul” stance and break even on April 15.
We’ll see.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/how-to-game-the-new-standard-deduction-and-3-other-ways-to-cut-your-2018-tax-bill-2018-10-15
I have a question about the minutes from the March 13, 2017 council meeting. Since when does the council president make motions? Is that following Robert’s Rules of Order?
According to the “Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised In Brief,” “it is not true that the president can vote only to break a tie. If the president is a member of the voting body, he or she has exactly the same rights and privileges as all other members have, including the right to make motions, to speak in debate, and to vote on all questions. So, in meetings of a small board (where there are not more than about a dozen board members present), and in meetings of a committee, the presiding officer may exercise these rights and privileges as fully as any other member. However, the impartiality required of the presiding officer of any other type of assembly (especially a large one) precludes exercising the rights to make motions or speak in debate while presiding, and also requires refraining from voting except (i) when the vote is by ballot, or (ii) whenever his or her vote will affect the result.”
See more here: http://www.robertsrules.com/faq.html
Interesting, thank you!
A most troubling sentence comes out of the February 27th 2017 minutes. Where it was suggested that it may be necessary to loan money BEFORE the details of the Revolving Loan Fund were even worked out. Then the motion was made to move money into the general fund to the tune of $400,000 to support potential loans. This is really problematic seeing that the loan fund was not even set up at that time and council is preparing to make loans.
I would agree, that is most troubling! I’m also amazed at the lack of parameters. Leads one to believe it’s evidence of doing the loan backwards. Meaning, “this person needs money they can’t get elsewhere, so how can we give it to him?” Hence the creation of the fund.
Who on Council in 2017 had the qualifications to approve a loan of that amount using taxpayer dollars from the general fund? Was there a banker or a loan officer on council? Another suspicious statement in the minutes of that meeting, how did Council know there might be a need for a loan prior to finalizing the Revolving Loan Fund? It appears that someone needed financing for a specific project and was looking to the borough as their source for those funds. It also would seem that the need was immediately if not sooner.