More today’s news items [best school districts; “hack” job; trail of an ordinance & more] – 2/11/2019

“The 75 best school districts | in Pennsylvania, based on academics, school life, more” includes three in Lancaster County and three in York County – Penn Live”

Yeah, well, at the Buck | “Bogus cop made driver perform sobriety tests, state police say” – Penn Live

“When newspapers close | voters become more partisan” – The Conversation

Click on graphic to read.

The Hack is not back | “He has to get better.” Coach responds after opening loss. – The Memphis Commercial Appeal

Of course | You’ve seen this awsesome gymnast! “UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi scores another perfect 10 while competing in hometown”

Baptists too | “‘Pure evil’: Southern Baptist leaders condemn decades of sexual abuse revealed in investigation” – The Washington Post

How’s that tax cut working for you? | “Millions of Americans could be stunned as their tax refunds shrink” – The Washington Post

Collapse | “Plummeting insect numbers ‘threaten collapse of nature” – The Guardian

The trail of an ordinance | from inception to completed ordinance (Ordinance 897-2018, Borough of Columbia Commercial Revolving Loan Program Ordinance). This is another reason citizens need to have streaming and on-demand video.

NOTE: There are no minutes for a Community Development meeting for 2/9/17 shown at the borough Website.