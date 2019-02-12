17512 Columbia

Tuesday’s news items [snow delays; we’re dancin’; unclear Legal Notice; “what’s public information” and what’s not & more] – 2/12/2019

Weather delays & cancellations | Columbia School Districtis now closed according to WGAL-TV8; though nothing’s at the school district website. But there’s this notice: SNOW MAKE-UP DAY – FEBRUARY 15, 2019 – IMPORTANT SNOW MAKE-UP DAY INFORMATION: The snow make-up day for Thursday, January 31, 2019, will be Friday, February 15, 2019. Students will now attend school on February 15, 2019.

Adjoining Districts Hempfield, Donegal and Penn Manor — have posted closing and delay announcements at their Websites.

“County and Court Offices | Two-Hour Delay – 2/12/2019 – Due to inclement weather, County and Court Offices are on a two-hour delay today, 2/12/2019.

dance

Dance card | Columbia’s boys’ basketball team leads into district competition with a Monday night game at Camp Hill.

LEGAL NOTICE | Zoning Hearing Board to hear Living Stone Masonry special exception request.Lancaster Online

So is it stone or stones? | The Legal Notice says Living Stone (singular); so, too, does the zoning officers posted notice in the photo at Columbia Spy. BUT … at the Pennsylvania Department of State Corporation Website a search comes up with Living Stone Masonry & Construction LLC, a limited liability company registered in Delaware.

AND … | There’s a BuzzFile listing for a Living Stones Masonry LLC (that’s stone with an “s”). There’s also a Manta listing for Living Stones Masonry.

Further … | There’s a business called Living Stones Masonry (here again that’s stone with an “s”) that’s located on Pitney Road in Lancaster.  And there’s a Living Stone Masonry (stone without an “s”) but it’s in North Carolina. Which is trying to open a facility in Columbia; come to the Zoning Hearing Board to try to find out?

what's public what's private

For non-profits | most information is open for public inspection … OR SHOULD BE!

non profits handbookPennsylvania’s Attorney General’s Handbook for Charitable Nonprofit Organizations.

 

 

 

