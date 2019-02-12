More Tuesday news items [trucking shutdown; what tax cut?; metal fencing fixes shutdown; & more] – 2/12/2019

You can always check the weather | Here

More expensive steel fencing | Elected public servants love steel fencing as the ones in Wonderland show by approving $1.375 billion more to avert another government shutdown. – Politico

Trucker down | New England Motor Freight to shut down after filing for bankruptcy protection. – Freightwaves

Truckers wanted | “Facing A Critical Shortage Of Drivers, The Trucking Industry Is Changing” – NPR

A tax cut reduces our taxes; right? | It ain’t necessarily so say many. – The Week

Lincoln’s Birthday | Today used to be the day that everyone celebrated President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday … until guv’mint workers needed to have three day weekends. Now it’s President’s Day and guv’mint workers have Monday off ostensibly to celebrate the birthdays of two presidents.

Kinda’, sorta’ like | “McDonald’s loses Big Mac trademark. Burger King adds ‘Like a Big Mac, but actually big.'” – The Washington Post

that’s “grass roots” | The Lieutenant Governor plans to have a “67-county listening tour” on the topic of legal marijuana – this was the first. – WITF

real science? | Would you hands with this guy: “‘Germs are not a real thing’: Fox News host says he hasn’t washed hands in 10 years” – The Guardian

We believe the FD | “Fact check: Trump says 10,000 at El Paso County Coliseum rally; Fire Department says not true” – El Paso Times

Overpriced views? | Is your home worth what you think it is? | “What to know before you check your Zestimate (again)” – MarketPlace

What about when the water’s gone | “Fast growth in the desert southwest continues: About 14.6 Million People Live in 40 Counties in Five States” – US Census Bureau