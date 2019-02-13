Wednesday’s news items [randomness; churches may have special rights; new tenant& more], 2/13/2019

Randomness | Today’s the 44th day of the year. If we used the Julian calendar today would be 19044. “Astronomers refer to a Julian date as the number of days since the beginning of the Julian Period (January 1, 4713 BC).” Our introduction to the Julian calendar came from the Army’s Maintenance Management System

A photo collage | Photo 1 – The February Council meeting was last night. Weather may have kept people from attending as fewer than 20 persons were in the gallery. Absent, too, was the solicitor. Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said the counselor’s presence will be only when there’s an anticipated need for legal counsel. Photo 2 – Last night’s meeting was intended to be the first ever live streamed council meeting — 15 minutes into the meeting, though, the camera crashed to the floor. Evidently the mounting device at the rear of the council chambers malfunctioned. The meeting was a test and it was not live streamed, rather the recording was going to be checked first to assure audio quality before being posted at the borough website. Photos 3 – The scenes on this glistening, gorgeous February do conjure up visions of Currier & Ives scenes. Last night’s meeting began at 7:03 pm and ended at 9:31 pm.

St. Paul Church LED sign | Turn’s out the question about the inconsistent signage on the downtown church (reported by Columbia Spy here may have some legal standing under the “The Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.” Meeting participants learned that last night as the borough manager said the church has argued it has special land use prerogatives under the act.

New tenant in town | Council approved the agenda item “Lease of Borough owned property at 137 S. Front Street (the former fire station) to KT Graham” but is still communicating with Norfolk Southern Railroad for the attached property at 101 South Front Street. The motion included the caveat that any lease charges for the 101 South Front Street property applied by the railroad company would be passed along to the new tenant.