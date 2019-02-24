Sunday’s news items, part 2 [“the wrath of God”; dichotomy; troughs, the swamp & more] – 2/24/2019

Casting a wider net; something to consider | West Hempfield Township is an equal employment opportunity employer and it casts a wider net when hiring. In an article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, West Hempfield Police Department’s chief, Mark Pugliese, is the subject of an article about his impending retirement. “Township officials began searching for Pugliese’s successor in November through the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, Township Manager Andrew Stern said.”

Dichotomy | It’s interesting that Columbia Borough bars employment discrimination in some areas yet has shown reticence in casting wide nets when it has employment opportunities.

Bring it on, Papa! | The Pope intends to hit them with ‘‘the wrath of God.’’ What’s taken so long? – The Boston Globe

Batten down the hatches | and everything else that could blow away. Today’s weather forecast includes this warning: … HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY … * WINDS…From the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.”

Top 50 | “public high schools are the best for sports in Pennsylvania” – Penn Live

From the trough | to the folks who put feed in the trough. In the vicious, but seemingly everlasting swamp of the corruption that is the US legislature, “Former Pennsylvania … joining D.C. lobbying firm” – The Morning Call

No more bragging | about the “Patriot way.” – The Boston Globe

arrogance of public servants | about the Feinstein Way – The Los Angeles Times

“a privileged, compromised, cowardly, racist, sexist, hate-swaddled, power-mad, greed-gorged, double-dealing, fathomless void where all integrity goes to die” | “I speak, of course, of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.” – Truthout

attacks on OSN | It’s curious but hater’s gonna’ hate as evidenced by this comment at the Orange Street News Website: “Hilde Kate Lysiak is a fake reporter another sovereign citizen trying to pose as a reporter Hilde Kate Lysiak here’s a tip recording police is legal but the law in any state states if u prevent a police officer from doing his or her job u can go to jail I hate copfilmers they are nothing more than cockfilmers ow YouTube policy doesn’t allow personal info posted even fake news for YouTube.”

“Does ‘Special Ed’ Serve Students? | Disability Activists Say No.” – Truthout

Lebanon’s at the top | DC’s not – “District’s VA Medical Center in bottom 10 percent of agency hospitals” – The Washington Post [Here’s the 2018 end-of-year ranking.]