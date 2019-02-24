Sunday’s news items [beach town police reports; Keep it corrupt, PA; food inspections; lies on facebook & more] – 2/24/2019

Beach town antics | Beach towns’ police forces have special challenges. As all police departments do, these departments have the important tasks of insuring public safety while enforcing laws at the same time trying to make sure the town’s seen as an inviting place to live, visit, tour, spend money and have fun. But beach destination towns as Ocean City, Maryland’s Police Officers get their share of strange events. Consider the York guy who was “licking glass” and the man from Wrightsville who “had bombs fly over his head.” Read last week’s “Cops and Courts” file in the Maryland Coast Dispatch here.

Keep Pennsylvania corrupt | “This Pennsylvania committee is proposing changes that benefit five of its members’ law firms” – Penn Record

Primary Election Day is May 21 | And interest in local elections is gathering steam in Columbia. You may be asked to sign a petition from someone who has launched a campaign for a borough councillor or school board of director elected position. These aspirants have or will be gathering signatures from registered voters between February 19 through March 12. Information about how to run for office is available at the County Board of Elections Website (though links to the state site appear to be “down” now).

More degrees | “

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections through Feb. 15 at Lancaster Online.

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.

The lack of transparency; the unwillingness to post inspections results at the Borough Website is ALARMING. “What we have here is an ongoing failure to communicate!”

bad grammar; horrible spelling and lies | … are just some of the garbage that’s found at some facebook pages. It’s too bad that social media sites, which can be used for enormous public good is littered with trash, garbage and human spewings that are blatant lies. Just look at the above “meme with misinformation about Medicare eligibility and cost has been shared almost 500,000 times on Facebook.” – FactCheck.org