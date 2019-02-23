17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [firefly light; the loss of privacy; council candidate announces & more] – 2/23/2019

We knew this as kids | Sure you did; you had a teacher who inspired you with the challenge of finding that secret: Fireflies inspire energy-saving LED light bulbsFuturity

Wonder why? | “The number of hate groups in the U.S. has reached a record high.”Newsy

N-o-o-o-o! Y-e-s-s-s in York County | “Priest accused of rape, defrocked – then got government job helping mentally disabled people”The Lebanon Daily News

One hat in the ring  | “Hello Columbia! My name is James R. Settle II, and I’ll be running for borough council. If you have questions PM me!😊” – a facebook post at What’s Happening in Columbia, Pa. and Surrounding Area

Privacy | Hard to come by in this brave new world – Newsy

Nah, can’t be. Not in PA  | “officials took freebies from voting machine firms, auditor general says” – WITF

Stirling Guest HotelThe Stirling Guest Hotel in Reading’s Centre Park is for sale; take a photo tour of this classic.

Long, but highly interesting, read | The Birth And Death Of Privacy: 3,000 Years of History Told Through 46 Images” – Medium

CrimeWatch Report | “THEFT BY DECEPTION: On 2-20-19 Taylor Henry (25) of Columbia was charged with 2 counts Theft by Deception (M1) and 2 counts Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds, stemming from multiple incidents between January 2017 and September 2018 during her employment at Founders Market & Co, 501 Richardson Dr.  Total amount of loss $1,651.34.” – East Hempfield Police Department 

One comment

  1. Luck? The question one might ask is, “Who is mentally disabled?” It would seem the answer is those York County people who hired him.

    Reply

