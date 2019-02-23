Saturday’s news items [firefly light; the loss of privacy; council candidate announces & more] – 2/23/2019

We knew this as kids | Sure you did; you had a teacher who inspired you with the challenge of finding that secret: “Fireflies inspire energy-saving LED light bulbs“ – Futurity

Wonder why? | “The number of hate groups in the U.S. has reached a record high.” – Newsy

N-o-o-o-o! Y-e-s-s-s in York County | “Priest accused of rape, defrocked – then got government job helping mentally disabled people” – The Lebanon Daily News

One hat in the ring | “Hello Columbia! My name is James R. Settle II, and I’ll be running for borough council. If you have questions PM me!😊” – a facebook post at What’s Happening in Columbia, Pa. and Surrounding Area

Privacy | Hard to come by in this brave new world – Newsy

Nah, can’t be. Not in PA | “officials took freebies from voting machine firms, auditor general says” – WITF

The Stirling Guest Hotel in Reading’s Centre Park is for sale; take a photo tour of this classic.

Long, but highly interesting, read | “The Birth And Death Of Privacy: 3,000 Years of History Told Through 46 Images” – Medium

CrimeWatch Report | “THEFT BY DECEPTION: On 2-20-19 Taylor Henry (25) of Columbia was charged with 2 counts Theft by Deception (M1) and 2 counts Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds, stemming from multiple incidents between January 2017 and September 2018 during her employment at Founders Market & Co, 501 Richardson Dr. Total amount of loss $1,651.34.” – East Hempfield Police Department