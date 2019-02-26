Early Childhood Nonprofit releases new public policy agenda

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Early childhood nonprofit Trying Together has released its new 2019-2020 Public Policy Agenda. Building on key components in the previous agenda (which asked policymakers to do what’s right for children, invest adequately, and enhance quality), the 2019-20 agenda asks all levels of Pennsylvania’s government—school boards, county council/commissioners, state legislators, and Congress members—to:

Advance the use of developmentally appropriate practices (DAP) in teaching and learning; Acknowledge child development in setting expectations and responding to behaviors; Make inclusive, diverse, culturally-responsive early childhood environments the norm; Increase access to high-quality pre-kindergarten programs; Increase access to high-quality infant and toddler care; Elevate the early care and education profession; Ensure continuous high-quality early learning experiences in school districts serving children from birth through age four; Augment quality in school-age child care and out-of-school time programs; and Expand maintenance and availability of data that informs access, affordability, equity, and quality.

“With our first Public Policy Agenda in 2017-18, we [Trying Together] focused on key advancements that would remove barriers to access, affordability, and quality of early care and education environments. While this emphasis has not changed, the 2019-20 agenda adds a focus on school-age child care and out-of-school time programs, both key to the healthy development of young children,” said Cara Ciminillo, Executive Director at Trying Together.

SOURCE: news release