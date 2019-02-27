Wednesday’s news items [Nan Roye obituary; photos and notes from last night’s council meeting; higher gas prices; robocalls; coffee with a cop & more ] – 2/27/2019

Obituary | “Nancy Louise “Nan” Roye – The Groff Family Funeral Services

One identified | “Police say man caused Columbia man to fall about 25 feet from Lancaster city parking garage” – Lancaster Online

Another week | “Gas Prices Continue Their Climb ” – Kiplinger

“Robocalls are unstoppable | 3 questions answered about why your phone won’t quit ringing” – The Conversation

Wackos abound | “The Dangers of a Mandatory DNA Database” – Route Fifty

Oh, well then, that’s different and makes it OK? | Attorney for senior Catholic cleric: It was just a “plain vanilla sexual penetration case where the child is not actively participating”. – The Guardian

Customer Service | Here’s how to get improved “Customer Service” — ask your staff to deliver first class impressions in a “good opportunity to introduce with the world about culture, development, image and people … ” – Hanoi Times

Last night’s borough council meeting was called to order at 7:03 pm; a new addition — this time a camera not affixed to the wall — was stationed on the table in front of the borough manager. Recall the borough manager announced at a previous meeting its intent to record and livestream meetings. At that meeting, Rebecca Denlinger, borough manager, said the first recording would not be posted at the Website. Rather it would be reviewed to insure audio and video quality. She did say the borough will be livestreaming and posting the video recordings at the borough Website going forward. Just under 30 persons were in attendance last night; this reflects a significant reduction of citizen a from just a few months ago.

“Concrete | the most destructive material on Earth” – The Guardian

Concrete’s partner:

“Don’t it always seem to go

That you don’t know what you’ve got til its gone

They paved paradise

And put up a parking lot”

Looks like a presentation | but it’s called Coffee with Cops – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch

“The Hawthorne (CA) Police Department hosted the first Coffee with a Cop event in March, 2011 in an effort to better understand the needs and concerns of community residents.” – Coffeewithacop.com

LNP – Alway’s Lancaster‘s editorial | Testimony to Columbia’s “training session on security for houses of worship”

Last night’s council meeting was adjourned at 9:10 pm after the councillors addressed each of the agenda items and several citizens spoke about issues and concerns they had. The issues and concerns included questions and comments about:

short-term rentals – airbnb lists these for Columbia area

road improvement plans and construction follow through

transparency of borough actions

communications with citizens

the revolving loan program

meeting protocols

During a citizen’s comments about meeting protocols, one councillor interjected (see video below) with comments. This January 12, 2019 Columbia news, views & reviews post there’s more about the councillor’s reference.

“Columbia Spy‘s post this morning, Councilman berates Facebook commenters in bizarre late night rant” refers to posts and comments at its own facebook page. (Here’s an extract of one of the councillor’s comments at the site: “Hopefully counsel [sic] can do better to be transparent I believe the streaming of meetings will be a huge improvement.”)