Invitation from the Columbia Republican Committee

This is NOT a news release; it was shared with Columbia news, views & reviews by a reader.

Wine & Cheese with the Columbia Republican Committee Friday, April 5, 2019 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. At Garth (22 South Second Street, Columbia, PA 17512) $25 per Person $40 per Couple $15 per Young Republican Young Republicans are ages 18-40 Please RSVP by Monday, April 1st to Jenna Geesey (717) 947-8031 or JennaGeesey@gmail.com

Sponsorship Opportunities:

$500 Columbia Proud Includes 10 tickets to event and Featured Sponsor Listing.

$250 Supporter Includes 5 tickets to event and Sponsor Listing.

$100 Wine & Cheese Sponsor Includes 2 tickets to event and Recognition.

The Columbia Republican Committee cannot accept corporate donations. Checks can be made payable to the Columbia Republican Committee. (SOURCE: LancasterRepublicans.com)

Curious | That persons under age 21 are encouraged to attend a “Wine & Cheese” since the legal age to consume alcohol in Pennsylvania is 21.