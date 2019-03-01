17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items [ ] – 3/1/2019

“Eli Lilly’s Hazy MemoryA century ago, Eli Lilly and Company grew one of the nation’s largest cannabis farms to supply a variety of pharmaceuticals. Why does the drug maker seem determined to conceal the details of that history?” – Indianapolis Monthly

One comment

  1. Eli Lilly company may think it’s bad for their business, since J. Edgar Hoover, long-time head of the FBI, got marijuana and hemp made illegal and had it classified as a narcotic, which is blatantly false. It is likely millions of people in the US may still think this is true and refuse to do business with Eli Lilly. We must remember that corporations always believe the adage: Money uber alles.

