Saturday’s news items [snow jab; fish story; trails webinar & more] – 3/2/2019

Snow jab | It’s snowing now and the second punch in the three-day storm; look for the knockout punch tomorrow. The National Weather says, “Heavy snow possible. Accumulations of around 6 inches are possible.”

Combat Obscura | “The war documentary the Marine Corps doesn’t want you to see is finally hitting theaters” – Task & Purpose

Longer read | “Sex, Violence and Hollywood” – History Today

“They came for many reasons, but the same goal | Bury the baby with dignity” – The Boston Globe

A Webinar | “Join Us at Our Office for a Group Viewing of an American Trails Webinar” – Lancaster County Planning Commission

fish story | “ …the benefits of fish oil have been overstated.” – futurity

“Mardi Gras | March 5, 2019″ – US Census Bureau

In Columbia | Superintendent is “absolutely thrilled” with Thursday night’s job fair. And it’s top of Page One news in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster. – Lancaster Online