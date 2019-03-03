Sunday’s news items [robocalls; flag hugger; “age-friendly”; restaurant inspections & more] – March 4, 2019

Post & Times | “Data journalism at two elite news outlets lacked transparency: Research” – Journalist’s Resource

Snow likely | “Snow, mainly after 2 pm. High near 37. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Tonight: Snow, mainly before 1 am. Low around 30. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.” – National Weather Service

Opinion | “Let’s destroy robocalls” – The New York Times

Starts today | National Consumer Protection Week 2019 – Federal Trade Commission

Medicare for all? | A look at 4 of the different possibilities – FierceHealthCare

Columbia could do this too | “Lancaster Seeks Age-Friendly City Designation” – The Merchandiser

Does it exist? | “The Principled Republican” – An Opinion Column

Ah, the joy of dictatorship | Write ““positive articles and reports about the meeting and about Vietnam.” – The Atlantic

Lancaster County’s (except Columbia’s) inspections for February 28 at Lancaster Online. And a commenter asks, “Why are we not puting (sic) a grade to these restaurants? It’s time!”

York County’s Inspections

Click here to go to the state’s Website of inspections … and the listing of the violations at each location. The statewide directory lists inspections for all municipalities in York County and Lancaster County.

… except those in Columbia – Columbia persists in having its own inspection system with its own forms and inspection items – rather than the one used statewide. It is another instance of a purposeful lack of transparency.

Lunacy | “US military to cancel large-scale exercises on Korean peninsula” – Task & Purpose

Based on a population of at least 39,000 | Pennsylvania’s safest cities – SafeHome [NOTE: This is a sponsored site, but the site issues this disclaimer.]

Make comments | “Your input on the draft Lancaster Active Transportation Plan (ATP) is critical to our success. There’s still time to give feedback — tell us how we can improve the plan! Please take a few minutes to submit your comments! The draft plan public comment period closes on March 22nd.”

Attend the A TP Open House on March 4, from 5-7 pm, at Lancaster City Hall, 120 N Duke Street, Lancaster, Pa (Enter from Marion Street). More info here.

on March 4, from 5-7 pm, at Lancaster City Hall, 120 N Duke Street, Lancaster, Pa (Enter from Marion Street). More info here. Visit http://www.lancasteratp.org/public-input.html and offer your comments via the online mapping tool – Lancaster County Planning Commission

And this is not lunacy? | Off the rails at CPAC – The Atlantic

Relive the lunacy | Among the RWNJs – check the comments.