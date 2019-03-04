“Breaking News – Columbia, PA” – Farm Fresh Media

This “breaking news” is a report from Farm Fresh Media.

“Columbia Concerned Citizens Association meeting was held yesterday March 3, 2019. Where dozens of local residents packed Columbia’s historic Watch and Clock Museum yesterday to talk about some things that are important to them in their community.

“Front and center was a recent ordinance enacted by Borough Council to approve ‘a commercial revolving loan program’ where borough money is loaned to private business owners.

“This contentious policy, in conjunction with a $2.4 million shortfall in the borough budget, has residents worried.”

Here is the agenda from the March 3 meeting.

Here is the document outlining the “governing principles”