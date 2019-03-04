Monday’s news items, part 2 (Momo hoax; reporting the truth; PA communities with high & low credit;] – 3/4/2019

Columbia obituary | Carl August Haug, WWII veteran – Lancaster Online

Spreading the Momo hoax | How local TV news stations, fire stations, police departments and schools are playing a major (and enthusiastic) role in spreading the Momo hoax – Nieman Lab

A 10-minute TEDTalk | “Is your country in danger of becoming a dictatorship? Here’s how to know.”

LEGAL NOTICE | This notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster lists local elected offices Columbia voters will vote for in the May primary election; the offices include: “ONE SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL DIRECTOR 4-YEAR TERM; 4-YEAR TERM VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN FOUR COUNCIL.”

QB not DB | McSorley says “No” to play defense. – FOX43-TV

Some Lancaster County communities are on the list | “Pennsylvania places with the highest and lowest credit scores: WalletHub 2019″

“If you’re taking flak, it means you’re flying over the target.” | Comment following this YouTube 7-1/2 minute video featuring the OSN Publisher Hilde Kate Lysiak Speech at Southwest Florida Reading Festival on March 2nd 2019.

Council apology | Here’s a revelation; an Arizona town council apologizes for trying to inhibit the reporting of the Orange Street News.

“Leaves of snow”