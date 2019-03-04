Monday’s news items [snow closing / delay notices; uncommunicative; Census jobs; PennDOT news release & more] – 3/4/2019

“Winter Weather Update | Due to the inclement weather, the Columbia Borough Office will be opening at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 4, 2019. – Columbia Borough Website

Uncommunicative | There’s no notice about the borough office delayed opening at these media outlets: Lancaster Online • CBS21-TV • ABC27-TV • FOX43-TV (though there are a host of municipal “snow emergency declarations”) • WGAL-TV8

Changed media landscape | The Federal Emergency Management Agency knows this: “Social media plays an increasing role in how people communicate.” Whether in the middle of a disaster or in everyday situations people use a wide array of media to get information. Emergency management officials are aware of social media trends and are adapting to the new communications outlets in order to reach a larger audience of all ages. We wonder why the Borough of Columbia is so resistant to communicating with its citizens by using a broad array of media resources. Why didn’t the borough officials send information via news releases about its delayed opening to local media sources including Columbia news, views & reviews and Columbia Spy.?

Highway restrictions removed | “All commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place for Sunday’s winter storm have been removed in south central PA. The restrictions on most of the highways were removed at 1 AM. The remaining restrictions (on I-81 north of I-83, and on I-78 in Lebanon County) were removed at 3 AM.” – PennDOT news release

Census hiring | “The Census Bureau is hiring temporary employees for the 2020 Census. Our jobs offer weekly pay, competitive pay rates, flexible hours, and paid training. By joining the 2020 Census team, you can support your community while getting paid to do it. Watch this short video and then click here here to get started. The U.S. Census Bureau is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

EVERY GOVERNMENT ENTITY SHOULD BE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.