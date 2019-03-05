Tuesday’s news items [measles / mumps alert; Council agenda; food serving inspections for February & more] – 3/5/2019

Click to view as a .pdf file.

For additional information, resources, and tools visit the CDC’s websites for measles or mumps. The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) also issued a “Health Advisory” for mumps after an outbreak was confirmed at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Are you really a non-profit? | Allentown says no; Parkettes sue over tax bill. In this Morning Call article, ” … the Allentown Tax Appeal Board, which found that the Parkettes “’does not advance a charitable purpose.’ Nor, the board found, does it keep records of the services it donates or provides free or at reduced cost.” This is one approach municipalities are taking to hold nonprofits accountable to their stated reason for existing.

Today in history; precursor to opposing oppressive governance | 1770 “Boston Massacre (Incident on King Street): British soldiers kill 5 men in a crowd throwing snowballs, stones and sticks at them. African American Crispus Attucks 1st to die; later held up as early black martyr. Massacre galvanizes anti-British feelings.” – Onthisday.com

Tonight at 7:00 pm | Borough Council “work session” meeting – The agenda and the FINAL Packet are downloadable at the Borough Website.

someone’s communicating | “Census Bureau Unveils 2020 Census Communications Campaign Platform” – news release

A record | #3 is the best seller – The Morning Call